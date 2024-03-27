Casa D'Amici - Midatlantic
Food Menu
Appetizers
- 12 Pieces Wings$12.00
- 6 Pieces Wings$6.50+
- Boneless Wings$16.00
Fries
- Buffalo Tenders$11.50
Fries
- Chicken Tenders$11.50
Fries
- French Fries with Cheese$9.00
- Full Order French Fries$7.00
- Garlic Bread$3.50
- Garlic Knots with Sauce$4.00
An order of 6 of Casa's famous garlic knots, little balls of bread somthered in garlic, oil, and basil!
- Half Order French Fries$4.00
- Jalapeño Poppers$7.00
Ranch
- Mac 'N Cheese$5.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Sauce
- Single Bread Stick$0.75
- Single Knot$0.85
Baked Rolls
- Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion Roll$5.66
Mozzarella, sausage, onions and green peppers
- Roni, Moz, Onion Roll$5.66
Mozzarella, pepperoni and onions
- Broccoli & Moz Roll$5.66
Mozzarella and broccoli
- Spinach & Moz Roll$5.66
Mozzarella and spinach
- Chicken Parm Roll$5.66
Mozzarella, sauce inside and chicken
- Buffalo Chicken Roll$5.66
Mozzarella, sauce inside and chicken
- Sausage, 'Roni, Ricotta$5.66
Mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni and sausage
- Pepperoni Roll$5.66
Mozzarella and pepperoni
Calzones
- Per Piece Three Cheese$9.99
Ricotta, mozzarella and provolone
- Family Three Cheese$15.99
Ricotta, mozzarella and provolone
- Per Piece Veggie$9.99
Ricotta, mozzarella, tomatoes, black olives, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
- Family Veggie$15.99
Ricotta, mozzarella, tomatoes, black olives, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
- Per Piece Meat Lovers$9.99
Ricotta, mozzarella, ham, sausage, meatball, bacon and pepperoni
- Family Meat Lovers$15.99
Ricotta, mozzarella, ham, sausage, meatball, bacon and pepperoni
- Per Piece Buffalo Chicken$9.99
Ricotta, mozzarella, breaded chicken and buffalo sauce
- Family Buffalo Chicken$15.99
Ricotta, mozzarella, breaded chicken and buffalo sauce
- Per Piece BBQ Chicken$9.99
Mozzarella, ricotta, breaded chicken, and BBQ sauce
- Family BBQ Chicken$15.99
Mozzarella, ricotta, breaded chicken, and BBQ sauce
- Per Piece Spicy Italian$9.99
Ricotta, mozzarella, ham, salami and pepperoni
- Family Spicy Italian$15.99
Ricotta, mozzarella, ham, salami and pepperoni
- Per Piece Hawaiian$9.99
Provolone, mozzarella, ricotta, ham and pineapple
- Family Hawaiian$15.99
Provolone, mozzarella, ricotta, ham and pineapple
Desserts
Heroes
- Half Meatball Parm$5.99
Fresh, handmade, meatballs with melted mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. Marinara sauce, mozzarella, grated Romano, meatball, hot
- Whole Meatball Parm$10.99
Fresh, handmade, meatballs with melted mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. Marinara sauce, mozzarella, grated Romano, meatball, hot
- Half Buffalo Chicken$5.99
Breaded chicken smothered in Casa's buffalo sauce topped with mozzarella and Romano cheese mixed
- Whole Buffalo Chicken$10.99
Breaded chicken smothered in Casa's buffalo sauce topped with mozzarella and Romano cheese mixed
- Half Hot Ham & Cheese$5.99
Grilled ham to perfection, smothered in American cheese, and served with lettuce and tomato
- Whole Hot Ham & Cheese$10.99
Grilled ham to perfection, smothered in American cheese, and served with lettuce and tomato
- Half Vodka Parmesan$5.99
Fresh, handmade, fried chicken with melted mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
- Whole Vodka Parmesan$10.99
Fresh, handmade, fried chicken with melted mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
- Half Chicken Parm$5.99
Fried chicken breast, topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
- Whole Chicken Parm$10.99
Fried chicken breast, topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
- Half Philly Steak$5.99
American, steak, mushrooms, onion and peppers
- Whole Philly Steak$10.99
American, steak, mushrooms, onion and peppers
- Half Chicken Steak$5.99
American, chicken steak, green pepper, mushrooms, onion and hot
- Whole Chicken Steak$10.99
American, chicken steak, green pepper, mushrooms, onion and hot
- Half Grilled Turkey$5.99
Grilled turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo combined with melted Swiss cheese
- Whole Grilled Turkey$10.99
Grilled turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo combined with melted Swiss cheese
- Half Grilled Chicken$5.99
Grilled chicken with crispy lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and served with an added blend of oil and vinegar
- Whole Grilled Chicken$10.99
Grilled chicken with crispy lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and served with an added blend of oil and vinegar
- Half Blackened Chix$5.99
Just like the grilled chicken, only with blackened chicken
- Whole Blackened Chix$10.99
Just like the grilled chicken, only with blackened chicken
- Half Julius Caesar$5.99
Chicken breast, lettuce, red onions, and a blend of Romano and mozzarella cheeses and Caesar dressing make this hero a hit!
- Whole Julius Caesar$10.99
Chicken breast, lettuce, red onions, and a blend of Romano and mozzarella cheeses and Caesar dressing make this hero a hit!
- Half Italian Sandwich$5.99
Provolone, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, salami, iceburg lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion and Italian dressing
- Whole Italian Sandwich$10.99
Provolone, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, salami, iceburg lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion and Italian dressing
Pasta
- Lasagna$10.00
Three layers of the finest noodles, sausage, and meatballs mixed into our tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and ricotta cheese and baked to perfection. With Italian bread
- Manicotti$11.00
Manicotti with tomato sauce and sliced mozzarella cheese. With marinara sauce, Italian bread
- Baked Ziti$10.00
Ziti pasta baked with tomato sauce and the perfect blend of mozzarella, ricotta, and Romano cheese. With marinara sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, Italian bread
- Chicken Parm$10.00
Breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella. With Italian bread, fried chicken, marinara sauce
- Vodka Parm$10.00
Fried chicken, Italian bread and vodka sauce
- Casa Vodka$10.00
Grilled chicken, mushroom and Italian bread
- Penne and Vodka$10.00
Penne noddles mixed in with our homemade vodka sauce. With Italian bread
- Sausage Penne and Vodka$10.00
Our homemade vodka sauce with sausage and mixed with penne noodles, covered with fresh mozzarella cheese. With Italian bread
- Casa Alfredo$10.00
Grilled chicken, Italian bread and Alfredo sauce
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$10.00
Marinara sauce, Parmesan, parsley and garlic bread
- Pasta w/ Garlic Bread "N" Med Drink$12.00
Salads
- Small House Italian$4.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and carrots
- Large House Italian$8.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and carrots
- Small Caesar Salad$4.50
Romaine lettuce, red onions and tomatoes
- Large Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, red onions and tomatoes
- Antipasto$11.00
Mozzarella, salami, ham, pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cherry peppers
- Small House Italian (Grilled Chicken)$7.50
Grilled chicken, carrots, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and lettuce
- Large House Italian (Grilled Chicken)$10.99
Grilled chicken, carrots, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and lettuce
- Small House Italian (Blackened Chicken)$7.50
Blackened chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and carrots
- Large House Italian (Blackened Chicken)$10.99
Blackened chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and carrots
- Small House Italian (Crispy Chicken)$6.50
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and carrots
- Large House Italian (Crispy Chicken)$10.99
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and carrots
- Small House Italian (Buffalo Chicken)$7.50
Buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and carrots
- Large House Italian (Buffalo Chicken)$10.99
Buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and carrots
- Small House Italian (Steak)$7.50
Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and carrots
- Large House Italian (Steak)$10.99
Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and carrots
- Small Caesar Salad (Grilled Chicken)$7.50
Grilled chicken, red onions and Romaine lettuce
- Large Caesar Salad (Grilled Chicken)$10.99
Grilled chicken, red onions and Romaine lettuce
- Small Caesar Salad (Blackened Chicken)$6.50
Blackened chicken, Romaine lettuce and red onions
- Large Caesar Salad (Blackened Chicken)$10.99
Blackened chicken, Romaine lettuce and red onions
- Small Caesar Salad (Crispy Chicken)$6.50
Crispy chicken, Romaine lettuce and red onions
- Large Caesar Salad (Crispy Chicken)$10.99
Crispy chicken, Romaine lettuce and red onions
- Small Caesar Salad (Buffalo Chicken)$6.50
Buffalo chicken, Romaine lettuce and red onions
- Large Caesar Salad (Buffalo Chicken)$10.99
Buffalo chicken, Romaine lettuce and red onions
- Small Caesar Salad (Steak)$6.50
Steak, Romaine lettuce and red onions
- Large Caesar Salad (Steak)$10.99
Steak, Romaine lettuce and red onions
Pizza
Regular Pizza
- Small 14" Napolitan$12.99
Mozz/prov blend and pizza sauce
- Medium 16" Napolitan$13.99
Mozz/prov blend and pizza sauce
- Large 20" Napolitan$17.99
Mozz/prov blend and pizza sauce
- Party 30" Napolitan$40.00
Mozz/prov blend and pizza sauce
- Small 14" White Pie$14.00
Mozz/prov blend, ricotta, Romano and garlic oil
- Medium 16" White Pie$17.00
Mozz/prov blend, ricotta, Romano and garlic oil
- Large 20" White Pie$18.00
Mozz/prov blend, ricotta, Romano and garlic oil
- Party 30" White Pie$45.00
Mozz/prov blend, ricotta, Romano and garlic oil
- Medium 16" Sicilian$17.00
Mozz/prov blend and pizza sauce
Specialty Pizzas
- Medium 16" Meat Lovers$17.99
The perfect mixed of meat! Pepperoni, sausage, ham, & bacon
- Medium 16" Casa Deluxe$17.99
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sausage, & meatballs. All topped with mozzarella cheese
- Medium 16" Maui Wowi$17.99
Mozz/prov blend, ricotta, garlic oil, ham and pineapple
- Medium 16" Garden Pie$17.99
All the veggies! Spinach, broccoli, mushrroms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and black olives. Who needs the meat?
- Medium 16" Lasagna Pie$17.99
Sausage and meatballs covered in ricotta, romano, and mozzarella cheeses with Casa's homemade marinara sauce
- Medium 16" Chicken Parm$17.99
Fried chicken over Romano & mozzarella cheeses accompanying Casa's marinara sauce
- Medium 16" Cheese Steak$18.99
A pie covered in grilled steak, sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, & both American and mozzarella cheeses with garlic-oil spread
- Medium 16" Buffalo Chicken$17.99
Neapolitan crust with fried chicken over mozzarella cheese and Casa's homemade wing sauce
- Medium 16" Bbq Chicken$17.99
White meat chicken blended with our own bbq sauce make this pie a Morgantown specialty. Only at casa d'amici!
- Medium 16" Vodka$17.99
Homemade vodka sauce with fresh basil and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 16" Fresh Mozzarella & Basil$17.99
Hand-tossed neapolitan crust covered with marinara, mozzarella and fresh basil
- Large 20" Meat Lovers$24.00
The perfect mixed of meat! Pepperoni, sausage, ham, & bacon
- Large 20" Casa Deluxe$24.00
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sausage, & meatballs. All topped with mozzarella cheese
- Large 20" Maui Wowi$24.00
Mozz/prov blend, ricotta, garlic oil, ham and pineapple
- Large 20" Garden Pie$24.00
All the veggies! Spinach, broccoli, mushrroms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and black olives. Who needs the meat?
- Large 20" Lasagna Pie$24.00
Sausage and meatballs covered in ricotta, romano, and mozzarella cheeses with Casa's homemade marinara sauce
- Large 20" Chicken Parm$24.00
Fried chicken over Romano & mozzarella cheeses accompanying Casa's marinara sauce
- Large 20" Cheese Steak$24.00
A pie covered in grilled steak, sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, & both American and mozzarella cheeses with garlic-oil spread
- Large 20" Buffalo Chicken$24.00
Neapolitan crust with fried chicken over mozzarella cheese and Casa's homemade wing sauce
- Large 20" Bbq Chicken$24.00
White meat chicken blended with our own bbq sauce make this pie a Morgantown specialty. Only at casa d'amici!
- Large 20" Vodka$24.00
Homemade vodka sauce with fresh basil and mozzarella cheese
- Large 20" Fresh Mozzarella & Basil$24.00
Hand-tossed neapolitan crust covered with marinara, mozzarella and fresh basil
- Chicago Pie$17.99
Two hand-tossed crusts stuffed with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, with mozzarella and ricotta cheese